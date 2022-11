Finalist: Gayane Kirakosyan

Managing Director

FocalPoint, a division of B. Riley Securities

Gayane Kirakosyan has over 19 years of investment banking experience, advising companies on debt and equity capital raises, mergers and acquisitions, and financial restructurings/ bankruptcies. Throughout her career, she has closed over $2.8 billion in transactions across a wide variety of industries and structures. She is currently a managing director at FocalPoint, one of the larger middle-market investment banks in the country, with approximately 65+ professionals who deliver a diversified suite of advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, debt placements and financial restructurings.