Finalist: Jenna Knudsen

Managing Principal

CO Architects

In 2021, Jenna Knudsen, AIA, was named the youngest managing principal of the 36-year-old firm CO Architects’ history. She is also its first female leader, a significant achievement in a predominantly male-oriented profession. Throughout her career, Knudsen has championed opportunities in architecture for women and promoted diversity in the profession. In 2010, she co-founded (and still leads) Women of CO, an internal group that holds monthly meetings devoted to mentorship, professional development and career advancement for the firm’s female employees.