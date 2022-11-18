Finalist: Kristin Karst

A 1230667 (Jean Smeets)

Co-Founder & EVP

AmaWaterways

Kristin Karst co-founded a river cruise line, Amadeus, which would later become known as AmaWaterways. She and her co-founders’ shared vision was to invite guests to discover the spectacular scenery and enchanting towns along the world’s most iconic rivers in a style that was luxurious yet warm and friendly, provide excellent food and wine and unparalleled service. Through her leadership skills, entrepreneurial spirit and passion for innovation, she successfully shapes the products and services of the company.