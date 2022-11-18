Finalist: Kristina Saffran

CEO & Co-Founder

Equip

Kristina Saffran was diagnosed with anorexia at the age of 10. After four hospitalizations and multiple relapses, her family discovered Family-Based Treatment (FBT), the leading evidence-based treatment for eating disorders. In 2019, Saffran co-founded Equip, the only company that’s increasing access to eating disorder treatment through a virtual care model that builds upon FBT. Unlike traditional treatment centers that remove a patient from their family, Equip empowers families to help their loved ones through recovery at home - making treatment more sustainable and affordable.