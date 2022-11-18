Finalist: Lina Hu

Chief Executive Officer

Clipper Corporation

Twenty-eight years ago, Lina Hu came to the United States to create a better life for herself. She arrived in the states with her life savings - just $2,000. When she stepped off the plane, she didn’t speak any English and immediately started looking for a job at a restaurant to help her survive. When Hu couldn’t find a restaurant job, she told herself, “If I can’t work for them, I will work with them.” She used her knowledge of Chinese factories and international trade to found Clipper Corporation. Today, Clipper is a supplier to the largest names in the food service and related industries globally.