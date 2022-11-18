Finalist: Margaret Shanley

Principal/Transaction Advisory Services Practice Leader

CohnReznick

Over the past 20+ years, Margaret Shanley has become a “go-to” partner in the Los Angeles community for middle-market transaction advisory services. During her career, she has advised on hundreds of transactions, and over the past 24 months alone, has led over 100; as a group, CohnReznick’s Transaction Advisory Practice has advised more than 600 transactions in the past 12 months. A recent example of Shanley’s success has been her work leading the deal team on Hackman Capital’s acquisition of Kaufman Astoria Studios, which has over 500,000 square feet of production space.