Finalist: Moira Conlon

Founder & President

Financial Profiles

Moira Conlon is the founder and CEO of Financial Profiles, a national strategic communications firm specializing in building corporate value through effective communications. She launched Financial Profiles during the recession, when similar businesses were shuttering in droves. She prevailed by growing Financial Profiles into a thriving firm with 30 employees - almost all senior-level experts in their fields and more than half of women - serving more than 300 clients over the firm’s history, including leading NYSE- and NASDAQ-listed companies.