Finalist: Nina Mahjoub

Principal

Holmes US

Nina Mahjoub is the principal of the Holmes US Los Angeles office. She brings extensive experience with a variety of new construction projects, and she delights in realizing creative office environments through insightful structural designs. Several of her commercial projects feature open floor plans, increased natural lighting and integrated landscapes to enhance workplace engagement. Mahjoub is eager to join a project’s design dialogue with approachability and responsiveness from start to finish. She founded the L.A. office of Holmes US in her early thirties.