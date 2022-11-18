Finalist: Rose Vitale

Managing Partner

DRA Family Office

Rose Vitale, the managing member of DRA, is an investor and serial entrepreneur who has been helping female entrepreneurs secure capital. She is committed to helping female business owners secure funding for their businesses. This year, she personally launched “FundHer World,” a massive campaign donating personal money to empower women both locally, nationally and, in some cases, internationally. Vitale is a pioneer with one goal: support and empower women. Her mission is to change female entrepreneurs’ lives with all her efforts this year. That is her vision and she is doing it!