Finalist: Taylor Lister

Producer, Business Insurance

Marsh McLennan Agency

Taylor Lister has served as the national co-chair of Marsh McLennan Agency’s Real Estate and Hospitality Practice Group since 2020. In this position, she has worked with MMA’s national carrier partners to craft proprietary real estate insurance solutions, trained and mentored other producers to help grow its presence in the real estate industry segment and led sessions at its annual summit. Currently, Lister is developing a proprietary multifamily program as well as collaborating with the company’s Cyber Center of Excellence to create a segment-specific endorsement to better address clients’ needs.