VP, Product & Strategy

Skybound Entertainment

Garima Sharma is currently VP of product and strategy at Skybound Entertainment, where she leads the direct-to-consumer, licensing and e-commerce verticals for global entertainment IPs such as “The Walking Dead” and “Invincible.” In her role, she oversees business strategy and execution for direct-to-consumer products, connecting the dots between creators and fandoms through unique experiences. Sharma is recognized for her unique approach to connecting products and stories with fan communities, which she started doing at influencer management company Studio71 and now continues at Skybound.