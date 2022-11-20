Vice President

Howard Building Corporation

Genevieve West is the first female vice president at Howard Building Corporation (HBC), a tenant improvement general contractor. She has transformed the business development and marketing departments while demonstrating an intense passion for promoting diversity and inclusion in the workplace. Her expertise, agility and reliability have been instrumental not only in business development but also in developing the company’s culture and refining HBC’s hiring and retention practices. West has also secured partnerships with some of the leading women-based industry organizations.