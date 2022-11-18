CEO & President

Make-A-Wish Orange County and the Inland Empire

Gloria Jetter Crockett serves as president and chief executive officer of Make-A-Wish Orange County and the Inland Empire. When presented with the opportunity to take the lead of the organization, she could not pass on the once-in-a-lifetime chance to advance the vision of the foundation. Upon assuming the role, Jetter Crockett immediately implemented her strategic initiatives and priorities with the support of a passionate staff, board of directors, more than 550 volunteers and other key stakeholders of this Make-A-Wish chapter to grant wishes that provide joy and hope to children battling critical illnesses.