Executive Vice President

Scheid Family Wines

Heidi Scheid joined the Scheid Family Wines company in 1992 as director of planning and served as vice president of finance and chief financial officer from 1997 to 2001. Since 2001, her executive role has encompassed many facets of the business, including overseeing sales and marketing for a wide-ranging portfolio of wines for the company. During her tenure, Scheid has guided the company’s evolution from a grape growing operation that supplied product to other wine companies into a grapes-to-glass business of estate-driven wine brands app