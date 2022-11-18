Honoree: Courteney Denise Bailey

Chief Development Officer

Motion Picture & Television Fund

Courteney Bailey has worked in the nonprofit sector for over 14 years, following her time as a student-athlete at UCLA (women’s soccer) and law school at Chapman University. She has been dedicated to helping nonprofits before it became a career and found her calling in the world of development. Bailey joined MPTF at a crucial time in the organization’s history and was hired to lead the team in its 100th anniversary campaign efforts.

Bailey and her team are focused on growing and sustaining all fundraising efforts to support the entertainment community, as well as leading a more than $100 million campaign to build the organization’s reserves and rebuild necessary parts of the campus so as to widen the safety net to the industry that MPTF has provided for over a century. She is planning the vision and strategy for the future of this iconic organization and has seen growth in donor numbers, overall support, volunteer efforts, advocacy and Board of Governors expansion.

She was responsible for securing a $10 million lead gift from a major studio and adding several new revenue streams for MPTF through innovative fundraising initiatives, from focusing on sharing stories of service, to auction efforts and beyond. Bailey has been a key player in securing support from major leaders in the industry and instrumental in growing the organization’s constituency base. She has also strengthened donor and corporate stewardship opportunities while looking to a more holistic approach of fundraising and moving out of the purely transactional realm. Collaborating with and garnering support from current and new partners and prospects is at the heart of these efforts.

Bailey has more than 15 years of experience in development/ fundraising, strategic partnerships, marketing and client relations. She also has an extensive background in writing and communications, having served previously as a writer and editor for the USC Keck School of Medicine. As the director of the UCLA Bruin Varsity Club, she was a liaison for over 11,000 former student athletes and responsible for re-engaging and developing the student-athlete alumni group and implementing a new strategic fundraising model.