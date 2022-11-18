Honoree: Dawn Reese

U.S. President

Mediabrands Content Studio

A content advertising powerhouse, Dawn Reese has held senior leadership positions within the marketing industry for over two decades and is one of only a few women of color to do so. Since joining IPG Mediabrands, Reese has achieved enormous success. She’s been promoted from SVP to head of UM Studios’ award-winning U.S. content division and was recently tapped to run the entire U.S. market at Mediabrands’ new global content agency, Mediabrands Content Studio (MBCS), becoming the company’s first president.

Under Reese’s leadership, the content studio has soared creatively and financially, generating a 30% increase in profits. She shepherded the development and theatrical/ SVOD release of the critically acclaimed holiday documentary, “Dear Santa.” The heartfelt branded 2020 feature film about the USPS’ venerated Operation Santa program, for which Reese served as a production executive, maintains an 89% Fresh Rotten Tomatoes score and is now being made into a new docuseries which will air on major select ABC stations and Hulu this Christmas. The movie was also an awards darling - generating nearly 40 wins - making it one of the most awarded brand-funded films in 2021. Reese also recently co-led the development and launch of UpstreamPOP, a new brand integration technology platform Mediabrands co-created with blue chip communications firm, R&CPMK, for the U.S. market.

The groundbreaking product utilizes Mediabrands’ audience intelligence data to tailor potential and real time integration opportunities for Mediabrands’ clients in non-ad supported entertainment formats. While the breadth of her resume is undoubtedly impressive, Reese is equally inspiring for the many other ways she quietly gives back to the community. Whether serving as an executive board member for the Jack and Jill of America Foundation or regularly working in the classroom at her son’s school, Reese’s commitment to community and her family is without question.

Earlier this year, she also joined the Advisory Board of Brand Storytelling, a content marketing organization focused on building and inspiring the growth of brand funded content and entertainment across the country.