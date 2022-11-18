Honoree: Narine Galstian

Chief Marketing Officer

SADA Systems Inc.

Narine Galstian has more than 25 years of experience in the marketing field, spanning a variety of industries. As chief marketing officer at SADA Systems, Google’s premier cloud services partner, she is responsible for leading a growing team focused on branding, demand generation, content marketing, account-based marketing, partner engagement and co-marketing initiatives, events, public relations and social media.

At just eight years old, Galstian immigrated from Armenia to the United States not speaking English. She faced several challenges and roadblocks but obtained an undergraduate degree from California State University, followed by an MBA from Woodbury University. She got her start in the marketing field in the fashion industry and made her way into the tech field in the early 2000s.

Fast forward to today, and Galstian has played a critical role in the growth trajectory at SADA for nearly a decade. Headquartered in Los Angeles, SADA has grown from a small, family-owned business to a significant global player in the cloud services industry. In 2022, SADA announced a $2.5-billion commitment to go ‘all in’ with Google Cloud, partially due to Galstian’s commitment to establishing the brand through growth marketing strategies and a dedicated effort to define its culture attracting new and diverse talent. Over the past two years alone, Galstian has made significant contributions to SADA. In 2021, she helped develop and launch SADA’s SaaS Alliance program, which defined a strategy to co-market with partners, deepening the customer journey. In 2020, she rebranded SADA amid a global pandemic as part of a larger effort to define SADA’s core values of being bold, dynamic and nonstop. The rebrand was a huge success and gave a visual identity to SADA that will be used for years to come.

Galstian is also deeply committed to philanthropic work in the greater L.A. area. She is an ambassador for Children’s Hospital Los Angeles and deeply passionate about bringing awareness to children’s diseases - especially those that disproportionately impact low-income families.