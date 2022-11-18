Honoree: Sheila Marie Ewing

Executive Vice President

Magic Johnson Enterprises

Sheila Marie Ewing is executive vice president of finance operations for Magic Johnson Enterprises (MJE). She works tirelessly throughout the week (seven days a week) to make sure the enterprise runs efficiently, all while steadily earning the respect of her colleagues and friends. She is known by her peers and colleagues to be well accomplished but extremely humble.

Magic Johnson Enterprises, which serves as a catalyst for fostering community and economic empowerment by providing access to high-quality entertainment, products and services that answer the demands of multicultural communities, has flourished with Ewing’s contributions and its numbers have consistently shined with her on the leadership team - even during the pandemic.

Ewing first came to MJE about 20 years ago while the organization was still establishing itself as a brand in the community. Since then, her duties have expanded to overseeing the financial logistics of 10 different entities within MJE. She describes her job as being similar to a controller - planning and managing budgets, payroll and transactions with business partners. She previously oversaw the day-to-day finances of the Magic Johnson Foundation, which officially dissolved in February 2020 after 30 years. She also functions as the liaison between human resources and the rest of MJE - a job that is operational as much as it is financial.

Ewing keeps busy with her duties at MJE and co-managing a variety of projects, including helping Johnson’s daughter Elisa launch her own line of luxury (yet still affordable) eyewear in May 2021.