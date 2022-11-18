Managing Partner

Avante Capital Partners

Ivelisse Rodriguez Simon co-founded Avante Capital Partners, where she is a managing partner responsible for identifying, executing and managing investment opportunities. She currently manages the fund’s portfolio and new deal activities. Simon is also a longtime advocate and champion for women, minorities, and the underserved and underrepresented. She holds leadership roles in several local and national nonprofit organizations. Along with the whole Avante Capital team, Simon also started the Small Business Investment Company (SBIC) through a program offered by the Small Business Administration (SBA).