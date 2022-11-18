Director, Talent & Culture

Fairmont San Francisco

More than 15 years ago, Jackie Dacanay joined Fairmont as a coordinator in the HR department. In a short period of time, she has established herself as a resource to her department, her property, the company’s region and the community she’s worked in. Her creative leadership led to implementing a safety culture that led to decreased accidents and reduced workers compensation cost, building partnerships with various unions representing our colleagues directly contributing to a long, peaceful and collaborative relationship, and raising tens of thousands of dollars for various philanthropies.