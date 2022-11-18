President

Marvella Steel Placers

Jacqueline Pruitt started her career in construction in 2009 when she enrolled in the Century Freeway Pre-Apprenticeship Program in Los Angeles. In 2016, she founded Marvella Steel Placers, a certified small business, disadvantaged business, women business, minority business, local business enterprise, community business, and lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender rebar installation company signatory to Ironworkers Local 416. Marvella SteelPlacers’ project portfolio includes L.A. Metro’s Westside Purple Line, the Regional Connector Transit Corridor and the Los Angeles Football Club