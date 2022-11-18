Vice President

Morley Builders

Jan Karl’s career builds upon a strong foundation in real estate development and construction. She is vice president of project development at Morley Builders as well as a senior leader at the firm. Karl has succeeded and thrived in an industry traditionally dominated by men. Her determination, perseverance and strategic focus help her understand business partnerships rely upon open and honest communication. This is the hallmark of her reputation and interaction with clients, resulting in the company’s ongoing success as a construction leader.