Jennifer Barnes

Chief Executive Officer

Optima Office

Jenn Barnes started her second business, Optima Office, in 2018 after leaving her previous company, Pro Back Office, a Fortune 1000 company. Her company, already with 82 employees and hundreds of clients, is striving to become the largest managerial accounting firm in the region. Barnes has a reputation for holding herself to the highest standards. In a male-dominated industry, she pushed herself to be the best and when faced with a glass ceiling forged her own path by starting her own business. Last year, she offered pro bono services to companies struggling during the COVID crisis.