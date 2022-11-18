Jennifer Quader

President & CEO

The Smart Agency

A consummate professional and highly empathetic leader, Jenn Quader is also a visionary with a clear purpose. She has had an undeniably positive influence on commercial real estate over the last decade while making enormous strides in CRE communications. Her company has successfully built the reputation of hundreds of commercial real estate and finance companies to date, spanning more than $500 billion in transactions. Quader has a deep understanding of the commercial real estate industry and a remarkable track record of strengthening it through her work.