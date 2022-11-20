CEO & Chairwoman

Rebel Girls

As CEO and chairwoman of Rebel Girls, Jes Wolfe helped the company evolve from the most successful publishing campaign in Kickstarter’s history to a full-fledged omnichannel empowerment brand that helps raise the most confident and inspired global generation of girls. Under her leadership, Rebel Girls is leading the advancement of representation in media by amplifying the voices of diverse, inspiring and successful women. To date, the company has built a community of more than 20 million self-identified Rebel Girls, sold 8 million books in 49 languages and has 18 million audio listens and downloads.