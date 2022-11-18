Jill Charlotte Anderson

Executive Vice President

Southern California Edison

For Jill C. Anderson, Southern California Edison (SCE) operations executive vice president, it’s all about connection. Whether it’s connecting to Edison team members in a meaningful way or directly to make sure their power is connected, Anderson strives daily to inspire those she works with and serves. Her accomplishments in her four-and-a-half short years with Edison are impressive. Building on a nearly 20-year career in the energy industry, Anderson is dedicated to turn her technical, mechanical engineering background into the complex, practical pursuit of providing clean energy that powers people’s lives.