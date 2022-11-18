Chief Executive Officer

Foundation for Women Warriors

Jodie Grenier runs Foundation for Women Warriors, a 101-year-old nonprofit that empowers women veterans in their transition to civilian life. She enlisted in the Marine Corps out of high school and was deployed to Iraq twice. Through her personal story, advocacy and the organization’s work, Grenier has created impactful change. It can be a difficult task to advocate for a marginalized community without stereotyping and victimizing the very community you serve. She ensures that women veterans are trailblazers and worthy of the investment they so readily made to protect our country.