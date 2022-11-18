Co-managing Partner

Vaco

Joslyn Osborn, co-managing partner of Vaco’s Los Angeles office, brings a unique perspective to both business and the Los Angeles community. Her positive attitude and her relationship-driven approach has led to her tremendous success on a national level. She brings nearly 20 years of talent acquisition experience to her leadership role at Vaco, a global talent solutions firm providing consulting, project resources, executive search, direct hire and strategic staffing solutions with expertise in accounting and finance, technology and operations. Osborn also serves as Vaco’s national director of direct hire for accounting and finance.