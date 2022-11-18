(Rich Prugh)

Chief Financial Officer

NORMS Restaurants

Judy Lewis is the chief financial officer for NORMS Restaurants, an iconic SoCal diner chain headquartered in Bellflower that has been serving up homestyle hospitality since 1949. As a key member of NORMS’ executive team for the past five years, she leverages 34 years’ worth of experience in the food service industry to help streamline and update several finance and IT processes. She has also served a pivotal role in helping successfully guide the growing restaurant chain through the pandemic.