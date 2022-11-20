Julie Marie Dixon

Owner

Dixon Resources Unlimited

Julie Dixon’s contributions to the parking industry are endless and her commitment to the development of the profession are ongoing. Her expertise has been solicited by municipalities and universities throughout the country. In 2019, when she began her third year as the president of the Southwest Parking and Transportation Association (SWPTA), the board voted to amend the bylaws to extend her term because of the impact she has had within the organization as a result of her leadership. Dixon has served on several boards, including the California Public Parking Association.