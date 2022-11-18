Kaaren E. Hall

Chief Executive Officer

uDirect IRA Services

Despite being in the midst of a recession and mortgage market collapse, Kaaren Hall founded and made a resounding success of uDirect IRA Services. She discovered a strategic way to put her 20+ years in mortgage banking, real estate and property management to use. The solution was an untapped market for both her skills and for investors - self-directed IRAs. Through uDirect IRAand as its chief executive officer, Hall has guided tens of thousands of Americans through the process of diversifying their investments using self-directed IRAs with more than $1 billion under management.