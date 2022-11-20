EVP, Marketing

ATTOM

As head of the marketing department at ATTOM, Kara Taylor leads a results-driven team, comprised of brand, content and marketing strategists, as well as lead development representatives, which has largely contributed to a record-breaking year in data sales since the company’s inception. Under her leadership, ATTOM’s value proposition continues to gain momentum across a range of industries, further solidifying its unique position as the one-stop-shop for premium property data. Taylor actively contributes to the company’s corporate development and M&A strategy