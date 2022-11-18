President & Founder

Monarks Strategic Alliances, LLC

Karla Silva, president and founder of Monarks Strategic Alliances, LLC, is a consultant and strategy expert focused on building alliances in the development, investment and business worlds locally and internationally. She transitioned from the creative and entertainment world to the investment and development industry, where she saw a growing need for housing, financial education and building green. Working with development firms that focus on circular urban developments, Silva brings funding, valuable partners and strategic alliances to develop or repurpose real estate projects with ESG and LEED standards.

