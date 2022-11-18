Partner

Cox, Castle & Nicholson

Katherine C. Bissett is a commercial finance attorney on Cox, Castle & Nicholson’s Capital Markets team. She specializes in representing lenders and borrowers in connection with commercial loans secured directly or indirectly by real estate. She began her career at Cox, Castle & Nicholson as a summer associate in 2010, prior to joining the Capital Markets practice team as a first-year associate in 2012. Bissett became a partner in 2021 for her superior legal counsel, business accomplishments, talent, dedication and passion. She has helped grow the practice, training and mentoring the next generation of finance associates.