EVP, California Regional Manager

IDB Bank

Kiyoun Kim, the first female executive vice president and regional manager at IDB Bank, is an accomplished banking professional, community leader and mentor within the Greater Los Angeles area, embodying the ideal that people come first in every arena of life. Her leadership style centers on recognizing diverse talents and putting together teams of individuals that are driven to collaborate. Since 2014, Kim has played a critical role in empowering IDB Bank’s client-first practices and personalized banking model for business and private clients across the California market.