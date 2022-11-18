President & Chief Storyteller

Powerhouse Communications

Purchasing a business of any kind is no small feat, especially for a relatively young professional, but Kristin Daher did it. Acquiring an established communications firm, overhauling the previous brand and then achieving even greater levels of success with the new company is even more challenging. She did that, too. In the years following her acquisition, Daher worked tirelessly to develop her new agency. Since 2015, Powerhouse Communications has become a communications industry heavyweight - even more forceful, effective and reputable than the 25-year-old company it was before she became proprietor.