LaFaye Baker, Celebrity Stunt Coordinator

LaFaye Baker is the first African-American stuntwoman to coordinate a big budget project, HBO’s special “Introducing Dorothy Dandridge,” starring Halle Berry. Twenty-three years later, she’s working as the stunt coordinator on BET’s series “Kingdom Business,” “Family Reunion” and “Run Sweetheart Run.” She has performed the riskiest of stunts for some of Hollywood’s biggest names while working on major motion pictures and nationally syndicated TV shows. Baker is devoted to diversifying the stuntwoman industry as she created and spearheads the Action Icon Stunt Coordinating Conference to prepare stuntwomen to become stunt coordinators.