Founder & CEO

StyleScan

Larissa Posner is the CEO and founder of StyleScan, an AIpowered visualization technology platform that elevates the online shopping experience. She has revolutionized the online shopping experience with the launch of StyleScan. Founded in 2018, she built an extraordinary team of leading computer scientists, venture investors and fashion executives to develop the sophisticated virtual dressing technology behind StyleScan’s next-level software performance, which solves the complex problems of digitally rendering clothes onto countless body types with accuracy and a high aesthetic standard.