VP / People Director

RPA

Laura Small is the SVP/People Director at RPA – the largest independently owned advertising agency in Los Angeles. She leads a team in all aspects of benefits, payroll, recruiting and HR. Small is passionate about the success of associates and wants them to have opportunities to grow and feel supported. These sentiments come to life in many training programs and a mentorship program she has spearheaded. Small is also a pioneer for diversity and inclusion, revitalizing RPA’s diversity committee and creating a forum for dialogue around the issues of race, ethnicity and gender.