President & CEO

Vista Del Mar Child and Family Services

Lena Wilson has over 30 years’ experience in the field of child welfare and is passionate about working with children and families at risk - empowering them to reach their highest potential. She joined Vista Del Mar Child and Family Services in June 2019 as the president/CEO. She immediately made history being the first person of color to lead Vista in that capacity. Wilson has reduced the agency deficit by millions and is very active advocating to local, state and federal elected officials to garner legislative changes that would improve the child welfare system.