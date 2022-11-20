EVP & Head of Real Estate Banking

City National Bank

Lindsay Dunn was promoted to Executive Vice President and Head of Real Estate Banking in 2021 after serving as regional manager Greater Los Angeles. Her division’s portfolio is composed of commercial, construction and short-term financing, as well as unsecured and term debt for developers and investors. In her first year, Dunn has brought fresh energy, enthusiasm and new ideas as she strives to make City National’s real estate business the No. 1 commercial real estate lender in the communities it serves. More specifically, she is focusing on growing City National’s real estate banking in East Coast markets.