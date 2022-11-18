Lizabeth Ann Fogel, Ed.D.

VP-Learning, Strategy & Development

DoGoodery LLC

After almost a decade as director of education at Disney, former teacher and education specialist Lizabeth Fogel took a year and did some consulting work. In 2018, she began working on a project at the USC School of Education and was asked to launch a new center. After almost three years of being back in academic institutions, in 2020 she was asked to consult on a large media project and asked DoGoodery to help her. As the project got bigger, it started to make sense that Fogel leave USC and take a position at DoGoodery. In July 2021, she started as VP of Learning, Strategy & Development.