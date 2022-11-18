Los Angeles Managing Director-Applied Intelligence

Accenture

Louise Barrere is the industry lead for Software & Platforms in Applied Intelligence at Accenture, as well as the Intelligent Revenue Growth (IRG) precision play sales lead for North America. She joined the company in 2004 straight out of college and never looked back. Barrere has worked with U.S. and international clients across business lines and industries, including entertainment, government, healthcare, resources, products, high tech and platforms. She is also Accenture’s People Lead for Southern California, responsible for leading the SoCal People Council and Accenture’s community-wide activities.