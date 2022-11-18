Founder & President

First-In Fire Foundation

Lyn MacEwen Cohen is a civic philanthropist with a passion for public service that benefits the fire department and fire service wherever there is need. She is the founding president of the First-In Fire Foundation and, for over 16 years, has actively raised funds that support firefighters throughout the Los Angeles Fire Department. Cohen has mentored and advocated for special projects, like purchasing of equipment and committees to support the LAFD. Her work for the highly successful Adopt- A-Fire-Station Program is one of many projects that help first responders.