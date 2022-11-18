Chief Financial Officer

Mara Garcia is the chief financial officer of Phonexa, the all-in-one marketing solution for calls, leads, clicks, email, SMS, accounting and more. As Phonexa continues to reach new heights and achievements, it is versatile leaders like Garcia who are paving the way. As CFO, she is in charge of spearheading Phonexa’s financial growth and future expansion while leading the company’s tax, accounting and finance teams. Garcia has a background in public accounting, auditing and consulting, and has the ability to translate complex issues into something anybody can understand, which helps with business decision making.