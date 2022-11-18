Margaret Ann Johnson

Chief Creative Officer, Partner

Goodby Silverstein & Partners

Margaret Johnson is a 26-year veteran of GS&P and leads the agency’s Creative department, a position she assumed in 2015 after being named a partner in 2012. In 2016, she was named the agency’s first chief creative officer. Johnson’s signature creative product is innovative work with a humanitarian edge. Over the last two years, her teams tackled two of the most important issues affecting society today: police brutality against Black people (“Not a Gun”) and COVID-19-related racism toward Asian Americans (“Respond2Racism”).