Animation Studio Head

Skybound Entertainment

Marge Dean builds things. When given the opportunity to start an animation division at the largest streamer of Anime, Crunchyroll, she took it. Working in Japan, she learned a new methodology and met a community of artists. There she set up two studios, one in Burbank and another in Japan, and had four shows in production within the first year. The next career step was Skybound, where she created and leads an animation studio. Currently, the focus is work on the next season of Skybound and Amazon’s hit show “Invincible.”