President & CEO

Los Angeles Area Chamber of Commerce

Maria S. Salinas is president & CEO of the⁣ Los Angeles Area Chamber of Commerce,⁣ the largest business association in Los⁣ Angeles County, representing member companies and⁣ serving the interests of more than 235,000 businesses⁣ across the Los Angeles region. She took the helm of⁣ the organization in August of 2018, becoming the first⁣ woman and Latina to lead the Chamber in its 132-year⁣ history. An accomplished businesswoman, entrepreneur⁣ and a determined community leader, Salinas’ business⁣ acumen and financial expertise provides her with the⁣ right experience to lead the organization.⁣Salinas, a steward of the Chamber’s new vision, “A⁣ Thriving Region for All,” has re-imagined the role of the⁣ Chamber. Under her stewardship, the Chamber looks to⁣ the future with a vision to build an inclusive economy and⁣ lead in three pillar areas of focus: advocacy work, global⁣ engagement and through community collaboration for⁣ economic growth and mobility. The Los Angeles region,⁣ which is the 14th largest economy in the world, and the⁣ Chamber membership represent a broad spectrum of⁣ industries, small businesses, corporations, academic⁣ institutions and nonprofits, which are all examples that⁣ the Los Angeles economy is diverse, dynamic and that⁣ business is a force for good.⁣

Salinas is also an appointee to Governor Gavin⁣ Newsom’s Commission on the Future of Work and⁣ named to his Business and Jobs Recovery Task Force.⁣ She was appointed to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s⁣ Committee of 100, a distinction reserved for the top 100⁣ Chambers across the country.⁣ She represents the Los Angeles business community⁣ in statewide policy initiatives with the Coalition of⁣ Regional Economic Association Leaders (R.E.A.L.).⁣ She is a member of the Board of Directors of Mobility⁣ 21, a regional transportation effort, and an appointee⁣ of Mayor Eric Garcetti to the MEXLA Commission,⁣ a foreign policy initiative between Mexico and Los⁣ Angeles. Salinas serves on the board of directors of The⁣ Music Center, Pacific Council, Unidos US and Southern⁣ California Leadership Network, among others.