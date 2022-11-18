Founder & Lead Attorney

Davana Law Firm, APLC

Mariam Kuregyan launched Davana Law Firm in 2017. Her practice focuses on personal injury and property damage claims. She is entirely focused on rendering help to those who have been injured with the utmost care and diligence. She employs her investigative skills and emotional intelligence to attain favorable results. Kuregyan utilizes her prior extensive negotiating skills in the personal injury realm. Prior to launching Davana Law Firm, she practiced law within a multibillion- dollar global film and production company owned by a media entertainment conglomerate.