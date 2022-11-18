(BarneyCrowPhoto)

Founder & CEO

Lorals

Melanie Cristol is a consumer products and healthcare attorney, sexual health educator and founder and CEO of Lorals. Since launching Lorals in 2018, she has been working towards achieving FDA clearance for STI protection. In May of this year, she officially achieved this major milestone and the brand launched its new Lorals for Protection undies - a decision that marked a milestone for female equality in the sexual health space. Cristol’s Lorals concept empowers people to experience oral sexual pleasure while also protecting themselves and their partners.